Kim Kardashian robbery sparks at least 15 arrests

Monday, January 09, 2017 - 08:17 am

At least 15 people have been arrested in connection with the Kim Kardashian armed robbery in Paris last year, according to reports.

The socialite and reality TV star was held at gunpoint and robbed of jewellery worth several million dollars by five masked men inside a private residence in Paris in October.

The arrests come as Kim spoke out about the Paris heist, saying she thought she was going to be shot in the back.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (PA)
The 36-year-old broke her silence on the robbery in a trailer for an upcoming series of the family’s reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, saying she feared she was going to be shot in the back.

She was seen telling her sisters Khloe and Kourtney she thought “they’re going to shoot me in the back. There’s no way out” and she added: “It makes me so upset to think about it.”

The mother of two, who recently returned to social media, was locked in a bathroom in a private residence in Paris and tied up by armed robbers, thought to have been dressed as police officers.

They are believed to have stolen jewellery worth $10 million during the incident, which took place as Kim was in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week.

The star suffered more turmoil the following month when her rapper husband Kanye West was taken to hospital in LA for sleep deprivation and exhaustion, after abruptly cancelling his US Saint Pablo tour.

