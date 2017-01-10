Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Kim Kardashian robbery 'may have been an inside job'

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 02:16 pm

The plot thickens over the terrifying jewellery robbery that Kim Kardashian was a victim of last year.

Investigators say they are focusing on a possible inside job in the theft of more than £8 million worth of jewellery from the reality TV star, who was staying in Paris at the time.

The focus was confirmed on Tuesday by two Paris police officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation.

Kim was the victim of a jewellery robbery (Jonathan Brady/PA)
One of the officials said Kim’s chauffeur that night and the chauffeur’s brother were among 17 people arrested and that the pair worked for the same livery company.

The suspects ranged in age from 23 to 72, and included several known for prior robberies and other crimes, according to a police document seen by The Associated Press.

A shaken-up Kim was notably absent from her social media accounts for three months following the crime, but at the beginning of January she returned to Twitter with a snap of herself, husband Kanye West, and their children North and Saint.

