Kim Kardashian posts super-sweet family video

Fans of Kim Kardashian have been rejoicing after she finally made her social media comeback on Tuesday with her first Instagram and Twitter post in 13 weeks.

It was the first time the reality TV star had used her online accounts since she was the victim of a robbery in Paris in October – the last time she had posted on Instagram was hours before the dramatic events unfolded.

She was locked in a bathroom in a private residence in the French capital and tied up by armed robbers.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (PA Archive/PA Images) And now, after she shared the cute snap of herself with husband Kanye West and their children North and Saint, Kim has given her millions of admirers something else to enjoy: a personal family video.

The clip lasts for just over two minutes and shows a behind-the-scenes look at the famous clan’s life together.

Moments in the video – set to the beautiful Paradise by Jeremih – include one-year-old son Saint trying to walk and Kim and Kanye enjoying a concert together.

One of the best bits is daughter North, three, looking seriously unimpressed at being dressed in a silver dress to match her mother.

The celebrity couple certainly appear to be the picture of domestic bliss, following the rumours of disquiet in their marriage after Kanye was taken to hospital in November suffering from “temporary psychosis due to sleep deprivation and dehydration”.

Kanye had abruptly pulled the plug on his Saint Pablo Tour following a series of on-stage outbursts, ranting about Beyonce, Jay Z, Hillary Clinton and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the musician were also rumoured to be on the verge of splitting up, but these new video clips and pictures show that perhaps things are going well for the couple.