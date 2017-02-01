Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Kim Kardashian: I'm definitely not pregnant!

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - 03:45 pm

Kim Kardashian has shut down speculation she is expecting after a cryptic tweet sent the rumour mill into overdrive.

The reality TV star posted a message on Snapchat about her and her husband Kanye West starting a kids clothing line, leading one fan to tweet: “RT if you’re getting pregnant in time for the Kim + Kanye kids line launch”.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (PA)
Kim responded with a string of emojis, including some of babies, one with a woman with her hand up and some crying with laughter faces.

The post had people wondering whether Kimye might soon be hearing the pitter patter of tiny feet.

However, when one fan quizzed the star about whether there was a sibling on the way for daughter North and son Saint, she emphatically denied it.

Hmmm…

