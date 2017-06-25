Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Kim Kardashian has brought out “daddy” fidget spinners

Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 01:43 pm

Kim Kardashian has jumped on the bandwagon and added a fidget spinner to her line of Kimoji merch.

The spinner, which is in the shape of a dollar symbol, is gold and says the world ‘daddy’.

Kim dropped the latest edition to her collection as a special treat for Father’s Day, hence the wording, and it can be yours for $19 plus shipping.

ENGRAVED DADDY FIDGET SPINNER AVAILABLE AT KIMOJI.COM

A post shared by KIMOJI (@kimoji) on

Also added to the collection is a plastic keyring containing a childhood picture of Kim.

OH, YOU MEAN KEEKS? KIMOJI.COM 🎀

A post shared by KIMOJI (@kimoji) on

The drop of her new themed merch comes a few days after Kim talked all this business at the Forber Women's Summit.

"I'm 100-percent involved and that's so prideful for me...Being a [business] owner is really important to me,” she revealed to Steve Forbes.

She tell went on to say how honoured she was to be featured on the cover of the business magazine last year, "Not bad for a girl with no talent!".

