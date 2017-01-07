Kim Kardashian breaks the internet again with 84 million views in 24 hours

Kim Kardashian has made her return to the world of social media – where she rightly belongs – after a three-month hiatus and it seems that her break has done nothing to stop her from being the queen of all things online.

The star racked up a reported 84 million viewers to her Twitter page in 24 hours after she posted a picture of her family on her timeline on Tuesday.

According to TMZ, the 36-year-old also scored over four million likes on her Instagram page in the same period of time.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (PA Archive/PA Images) In October the reality TV star was locked in a bathroom in Paris by armed robbers dressed as police officers who are thought to have stolen 10 million dollars’ (£8.1 million) worth of jewellery during the incident, and she remained silent on social media until this week.

As well as that, her husband Kanye West was hospitalised in November after he cancelled his tour.

Now that she’s staged her Twitter and Instagram comeback, it’s great to see that things are not only looking up in her personal life, but that her online life is going incredibly well too.

As well as the results about her social interactions in just one day, as it stands, the sweet video clip Kim shared of herself and her family on Twitter on Wednesday has so far been retweeted over 132,000 times and liked over 314,000 times.

She has made sure to prove that things are going well in her family life with a selection of adorable snaps of herself with Kanye and their children, daughter North and son Saint.