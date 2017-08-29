Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Kim Kardashian announces donation for Harvey victims

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 07:50 pm

Kim Kardashian and her famous family have pledged to donate half a million dollars to charities helping the victims of tropical storm Harvey.

The reality star announced she, her mother Kris Jenner and her sisters would donate $500,000 (£387,000) on Twitter as she encouraged others to do the same.

She wrote: “Houston we are praying for you! My mom, sisters & I will be donating $500,000 to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong.”

She added: “#HurricaneHarvey has left catastrophic effects. Join me in donating to @salvationarmyUS at http://HELPSALVATIONARMY.org or text STORM to 51555

“It’s heartbreaking to see the devastation in Texas. Text the word HARVEY to 90999 or donate to @RedCross: http://www.redcross.org.”

Beyonce has already said she is working with her charity to assist those in her home town of Houston.

She told the Houston Chronicle: “My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help.

Beyonce gives birth to twins

Beyonce (PA)

“I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor (Rudy Rasmus at St John’s in downtown Houston) to implement a plan to help as many as we can.”

On Monday comedian Kevin Hart announced he was donating $50,000 (£39,000) and called on his friends Dwayne Johnson, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Jerry Seinfeld and Justin Timberlake to do the same.

He announced his donation saying: “I know a lot of my friends will follow.”


