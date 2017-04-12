Khloe Kardashian opens up about Caitlyn's gender transition and Kim's Paris robbery

Khloe Kardashian has said she was upset by learning much about Caitlyn Jenner transitioning through the media but realises there is no “handbook” on how someone should tell their family.

The reality star, who is Caitlyn’s stepdaughter, was reportedly angry about how she found out that the former Olympic athlete was transitioning.

Caitlyn, 67, formerly known as Bruce, made the announcement to the world in a televised interview in April 2015.

Khloe, of Keeping Up With The Kardashians fame, now says she understands it was not a simple process for Caitlyn.

Khloe Kardashian says there is no ‘handbook’ on how someone should tell their family they are transitioning (ES Magazine/PA)

Khloe, 32, told ES Magazine: “It’s not that I’m angry that Bruce was transitioning to Caitlyn…I didn’t appreciate how it was handled and how we found out more in the media than from Cait.

“But you know what? There’s no handbook to all that. I don’t know what she’s going through and I don’t know how anyone is supposed to handle that situation.”

Khloe also spoke about her sister Kim Kardashian West’s robbery in Paris in October.

She said: “I get really angry when people blame her for her robbery – I think that is the most irresponsible accusation. I don’t care how little or how much you have, nobody deserves to be violated and robbed and assaulted and traumatised.”

Khloe’s full interview appears in ES Magazine on Wednesday