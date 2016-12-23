Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Kesha promises 'most honest' new music in emotional Insta post

Friday, December 23, 2016 - 07:47 am

Kesha has posted an emotional thank-you to her fans after a turbulent year, promising them her “most vulnerable and honest” new music next year.

The 29-year-old American singer said she was “crying happy tears” after working on a mystery duet.

Her latest music, she said, would document her life growing up.

Her Instagram post read: “Just got back a mix of me and someone singing a duet crying happy tears.

“Never in my life imagined this dream could ever actually come true… it’s the most vulnerable and honest I have ever been to myself and it’s literally documenting me growing up.

“I cannot wait and will forever fight for you to hear it.

“Thank-you for not abandoning me while I fight the good fight. I just want to make art and let you hear it, that’s all I want for Christmas.

“My new years resolution is to finish my record and give it to you.”

Her comments follow a long year which saw her legal battle with producer Dr Luke continue.

According to a report in the Sun, Sony has confirmed Kesha will be releasing more music in 2017.

