Kerry Washington insists she's a 'proud' American despite concerns over Donald Trump

Actress Kerry Washington has said she remains a “proud” American despite her concerns about new US president Donald Trump.

The Scandal star has been a vocal critic of Trump but said she believed the United States was on a “journey towards freedom and inclusivity”.

Speaking shortly before Trump’s inauguration, Washington told the Press Association: “I love our country. I love being an American and what we stand for.

Kerry Washington (Chris Pizzello/AP) “I love the journey towards freedom and inclusivity that we’re on.”

“If I wound up (at the inauguration)…it would be for the country, not for the person.”

Washington, who starred in Oscar-winning film Ray and Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained, said before before the US election result that voting for Trump was “voting against our best interests as Americans”.

Kerry Washington (Chris Pizzello/AP) “We are in a political climate where we are being led by the media…to vote for the loudest candidate, and the meanest, the bulliest candidate in the playground,” she told US talk show host Bill Maher.

The 39-year-old has won critical acclaim for her performance as crisis manager Olivia Pope in political drama Scandal, earning best actress award nominations at the Golden Globes, Emmys and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Ahead of the show’s sixth series, Washington said viewers continued to be interested in political dramas on TV because they focused on “ambition and greed”.

She said: “Politics is about people and the issues that people deal with – faith and love and hope and ambition and greed. Those issues are universal.

“There’s something about the pot of politics, having to be the most popular, the most powerful, that takes you on an interesting journey.”

The sixth series of Scandal begins on Sky Living on Thursday, February 2 at 10pm.