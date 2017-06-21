Kerry Katona post emotional status ahead of her daughter’s move to Dublin

Kerry Katona and Brian McFadden’s eldest daughter Molly, is moving to Dublin.

The 15-year-old is planning to move in with her grandparents, Mairead and Brendan McFadden, so she can focus more on school and achieve her dream of becoming a surgeon.

Although the big move isn’t until September, Katona took to Instagram today to share her feelings about her departure.

“Omg just burst into tears looking at my eldest come home from work! All grown up gonna miss her so much,” she captioned the throwback photo.

Molly currently lives with her mother, Kerry and her husband George Kay in East Sussex with her siblings, Lily-Sue, DJ, Heidi and Max.