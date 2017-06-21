Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Kerry Katona post emotional status ahead of her daughter’s move to Dublin

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 04:22 pm

Kerry Katona and Brian McFadden’s eldest daughter Molly, is moving to Dublin.

The 15-year-old is planning to move in with her grandparents, Mairead and Brendan McFadden, so she can focus more on school and achieve her dream of becoming a surgeon.

Although the big move isn’t until September, Katona took to Instagram today to share her feelings about her departure.

“Omg just burst into tears looking at my eldest come home from work! All grown up gonna miss her so much,” she captioned the throwback photo.

Molly currently lives with her mother, Kerry and her husband George Kay in East Sussex with her siblings, Lily-Sue, DJ, Heidi and Max.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Chris Cornell’s 12-year-old daughter pens open letter to him on Facebook

Jamie Foxx leads praise for ‘amazing’ Baby Driver director Edgar Wright

Hollyoaks star Jennifer Metcalfe welcomes baby boy

Dozens of Glasto-goers are treated by paramedics due to hot weather


Lifestyle

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

Bringing the bust to book in Sally Rooney's debut novel

Author describes what it's like when a man becomes a woman

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 