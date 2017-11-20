Kerry Katona ‘gutted’ as she confirms she is no longer a member of Atomic Kitten

Kerry Katona has taken to Instagram today to confirm that she's no longer a member of Atomic Kitten.

Kerry, Tash & Liz • Big Reunion A post shared by Atomic Kitten (@atomickittenmusic) on Oct 12, 2017 at 4:01am PDT

The announcement follows reports that she insulted a fellow bandmate, Natasha Hamilton at public appearance.

"Gutted that I am no longer apart of Atomic Kitten!! Wish the girls all the love and happiness in the world!!" she said in the text post.

She then wrote in the caption of the photo that she was very proud to be a founding member of the girl-group and has had some amazing times “with the kittens”.

She added: “gutted not to be apart of that no more! I guess I’ll keep to knock knock jokes from now on” - adding some kiss and crying laughing emojis.

Was very proud to be the founder member of AK! Had some amazing times with the kittens! And gutted not to be apart of that no more! I guess I’ll keep to knock knock jokes from now on! 😂😂😘😘😘😢😢😢 A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on Nov 19, 2017 at 6:56am PST

The singer was part of the band's original line-up but was replaced by Jenny Frost in 2001 - the band later split in 2004.

She was later included in 2012 for the British TV show Big Reunion.

From there they’ve been touring the UK on and off for a few years.