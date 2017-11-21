Kendrick Lamar’s Damn voted best album of the year

Kendrick Lamar’s Damn has been voted the best album of 2017.

The Grammy-winner’s critically acclaimed fourth album topped a list put together by writers and staff at Q Magazine.

LCD Soundsystem’s comeback offering, American Dream, was second, and Vision Of A Life by British alternative rockers Wolf Alice was third in the Top 10, which was picked from an original list of 50 albums.

DAMN. by Kendrick Lamar. A post shared by Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) on Apr 11, 2017 at 3:38am PDT

Lorde’s Melodrama was fourth, Humanz by Gorillaz was fifth, Masseducation from St Vincent was sixth and Pure Comedy by Father John Misty was seventh.

The top 10 was rounded out by Baxter Dury’s Prince Of Tears, Villains by Queens Of The Stone Age and The National’s Sleep Well Beast.

Q editor Ted Kessler said: “Every year is an amazing year for new music (apart from 1985), and 2017 is no exception.

“No democratic process is perfect, though, when you are essentially a dictator and so I have to admit that I am sad that my personal two favourite albums of the year, by Girl Ray and Sleaford Mods, did not crack the 10.

“But this is a top 50 drawn from the votes of two dozen experts, all of whom agonised in doing so, and therefore I had to respect the ballot. That said, the top 10 makes a good case for us all living through a golden age. Just look at that top three!”