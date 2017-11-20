Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Kelly Rowland apologises for mispronouncing Niall Horan’s name at the AMAs

Monday, November 20, 2017 - 10:54 pm

Niall Horan had a fantastic night last night at the American Music Awards (AMAs) in LA.

He had the chance to perform at the popular award show for the first time since becoming a solo artist.

Introducing Niall as he performed his hit single Slow Hands for the packed-out Microsoft Theatre in LA were Kat Graham and Kelly Rowland.

Unfortunately, Kelly made a bit of a mess when it came to the former One Direction singer’s name. Rather than introduce Niall Horan, Kelly introduced someone called Niell Haren.

The new name trended on Twitter during the live broadcast of the awards in the US. But some fans were not pleased.

But Kelly was quick to apologise for her error and posted a video on Twitter, tagging Niall and saying that she is a fan of his tunes.

And of course, the lovely Niall was not one to hold a grudge. He also pointed out that she is not the first one to pronounce his name wrong. Something that countless Irish people can empathise with.

Not only did he belt out a flawless performance, Niall also beat out tough competition from James Arthur, Julia Michaels, Post Malone and Rae Sremmurd to pick up the award for Best New Artist.

All in all - even with a new nickname - it was a successful and memorable night for the Mullingar lad.

Great way to top off a brilliant year. Thanks for all your support . @amas

A post shared by Niall Horan (@niallhoran) on


