Kelly Brook gives fans a look at raunchy 2017 calendar

Kelly Brook had the perfect way to brighten up a dreary New Year’s Day – she gave fans a peek at her new calendar.

The glamour girl posted a picture of the January page on Instagram, much to the delight of her followers.

The image shows her kneeling in the sand in some brief bikini bottoms, with an open crochet top just barely protecting her modesty.

Pinch Punch A photo posted by Kelly Brook (@iamkb) on Jan 1, 2017 at 10:37am PST

Kelly captioned the steamy snap: “Pinch Punch.”

“Stunning!!! I’m in love, smashed it,” gushed one fan, while another added: “Omg is amazing.”

Another admirer said: “My what a start to the year!”

Kelly also shared a series of shots of her celebrating New Year’s Eve with friends.

Happy New Year 👑👑✨🌟🍾💫🌟✨ A photo posted by Kelly Brook (@iamkb) on Jan 1, 2017 at 4:43am PST

King Jezza 👑🌟✨💫🍾🌹🔥😍 A photo posted by Kelly Brook (@iamkb) on Jan 1, 2017 at 4:50am PST

👑👑 A photo posted by Kelly Brook (@iamkb) on Jan 1, 2017 at 4:34am PST

Looks like it was a good time!