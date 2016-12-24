Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Keegan and MacFadyen star as Tina and Bobby Moore in dramatic trailer for new series

Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 09:50 am

The trailer for ITV’s new series Tina and Bobby has dropped, and it looks as exciting and dramatic as one would expect.

Michelle Keegan stars in her latest outing as Tina Moore, the wife of football legend Bobby Moore, played by Lorne MacFadyen. The pair would become known as the “golden couple of the 1960s”.

The story tells the tale of 19-year-old Tina falling for Bobby and marrying him, without knowing that their marriage would become one of the most famous of the era thanks to the sportsman’s ascent to stardom as the captain of the England football team at age 23.

Tina and Bobby (ITV)
Viewers will be able to see their love story begin, and witness the Moores’ wedding in 1962, the birth of their children and the demise of their relationship, as well as Bobby’s cancer diagnosis.

Of course, the 1966 World Cup is not left out of this dramatic real-life tale, either, and it looks as though Michelle and Lorne – best known for appearing in Grantchester – have done a great job at bringing the story to life.

In the trailer, former Coronation Street actress Michelle is as glorious as ever, looking every inch the 60s siren.

Moments hinted at include their wedding day, the World Cup final and some pretty intense arguments between the pair, whose celebrity lifestyle threatened their romance at every turn.

Tina and Bobby (ITV)
Other stars in the series include Patsy Kensit, as Tina’s mother Betty, and David Bamber, who plays England Manager Alf Ramsey.

Tina and Bobby airs on ITV on Friday January 13.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Bobby Moore, Lorne MacFadyen, Michelle Keegan, Tina and Bobby,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

EastEnders favourite Michelle Fowler rumoured to return - but has she been recast?

Cancer treatment appeal for Delays star Greg Gilbert 'needs more money'

Grantchester may be grisly, but it's perfect Christmas Eve viewing

Martin Kemp rejoins Birds Of A Feather flock for Christmas special


Lifestyle

The Annual Bumper Arts & Ents Quiz is here!

Survive your own Christmas with the Cranks

Pre-wrapped beauty gifts your friends and family will love

Dietary requirements? We've got your Christmas dinner sorted

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 