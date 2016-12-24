Keegan and MacFadyen star as Tina and Bobby Moore in dramatic trailer for new series

The trailer for ITV’s new series Tina and Bobby has dropped, and it looks as exciting and dramatic as one would expect.

Michelle Keegan stars in her latest outing as Tina Moore, the wife of football legend Bobby Moore, played by Lorne MacFadyen. The pair would become known as the “golden couple of the 1960s”.

The story tells the tale of 19-year-old Tina falling for Bobby and marrying him, without knowing that their marriage would become one of the most famous of the era thanks to the sportsman’s ascent to stardom as the captain of the England football team at age 23.

Tina and Bobby (ITV) Viewers will be able to see their love story begin, and witness the Moores’ wedding in 1962, the birth of their children and the demise of their relationship, as well as Bobby’s cancer diagnosis.

Of course, the 1966 World Cup is not left out of this dramatic real-life tale, either, and it looks as though Michelle and Lorne – best known for appearing in Grantchester – have done a great job at bringing the story to life.

In the trailer, former Coronation Street actress Michelle is as glorious as ever, looking every inch the 60s siren.

Moments hinted at include their wedding day, the World Cup final and some pretty intense arguments between the pair, whose celebrity lifestyle threatened their romance at every turn.

Tina and Bobby (ITV) Other stars in the series include Patsy Kensit, as Tina’s mother Betty, and David Bamber, who plays England Manager Alf Ramsey.

Tina and Bobby airs on ITV on Friday January 13.