Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Katy Perry will perform at this year's Grammy Awards

Tuesday, February 07, 2017 - 11:35 am

Katy Perry has booked one of the biggest gigs in the music calendar – she’ll be performing at the Grammys.

The Firework singer retweeted a message from the official Grammys account to confirm that she’ll take to the stage at the music awards ceremony.

Katy will take the Grammys stage (Mark Runnacles/PA)
She will join a line-up including Bruno Mars, John Legend, Keith Urban, Metallica and Carrie Underwood who will entertain the audience at the 59th annual Grammy Awards.

To date, Katy has received 13 Grammy nominations but has never won – 2015 was the last time she was up for a gong, when she made the shortlist for best pop duo/group performance with Dark Horse and best pop vocal album for Prism.

Katy has also been rumoured to be in talks to perform at this year’s Brit Awards in London.

This year, the Grammys ceremony will take place on February 12.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Music, Bruno Mars, Carrie Underwood, Grammy Awards, Grammys 2017, John Legend, Katy Perry, Keith Urban, Metallica,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Doctors fans devastated at long-serving GP's exit

Strictly sweating: Dancers enjoy a spa day off

Irish director behind much talked about Super Bowl ad tackling gender pay gap

Coleen Nolan had a heart attack scare in the CBB house before her win


Lifestyle

Video: How to keep your kids safe online

MAKING CENTS: Know the scams and be wary of tempting online offers

Guitar virtuoso Preston Reed plucks up front row appeal

Alice Lowe stars in Prevenge: The mother of all horror revenge films

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 04, 2017

    • 10
    • 21
    • 22
    • 26
    • 42
    • 46
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 