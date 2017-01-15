Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Katy Perry throws surprise birthday bash for boyfriend Orlando Bloom

Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 08:58 pm

Katy Perry apparently surprised her beau Orlando Bloom with a party for his 40th birthday.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star reached the milestone on January 13, so Katy planned a big bash in Palm Springs to mark the occasion, according to E! News.

Katy Perry (Joel Ryan / AP/Press Association Images)
A video on social media shows Orlando blowing out the candles on an owl birthday cake as friends clap and cheer.

Jennifer Aniston was apparently among the guests, some of whom were snapped wearing Orlando-themed clothes.

Partying in my @orlandobloom Birthday Suit .. #Happy 40th my sweet friend 🎂💕Such a treat to celebrate your life .

A photo posted by Amanda de Cadenet (@amandadecadenet) on

It seems the best surprise of all was a visit from Orlando’s mum, who lives in England.

The actor posted a picture Instagram, showing the pair sharing a sweet hug.

best gift ever surprise visit from me mum 🎈

A photo posted by orlandobloom (@orlandobloom) on

“Best gift ever surprise visit from me mum,” he wrote.

