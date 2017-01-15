Katy Perry throws surprise birthday bash for boyfriend Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry apparently surprised her beau Orlando Bloom with a party for his 40th birthday.
The Pirates Of The Caribbean star reached the milestone on January 13, so Katy planned a big bash in Palm Springs to mark the occasion, according to E! News.
A video on social media shows Orlando blowing out the candles on an owl birthday cake as friends clap and cheer.
#VIDEO | "40" from Katy's insta story pic.twitter.com/N3DV6by0iy— Katy Perry Pics (@katyspics) January 15, 2017
Jennifer Aniston was apparently among the guests, some of whom were snapped wearing Orlando-themed clothes.
It seems the best surprise of all was a visit from Orlando’s mum, who lives in England.
The actor posted a picture Instagram, showing the pair sharing a sweet hug.
“Best gift ever surprise visit from me mum,” he wrote.