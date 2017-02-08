Katy Perry teases new song Chained To The Rhythm

Katy Perry has fans in a spin after dropping a teeny-tiny peek of what appears to be her new single.

The singer tweeted a short video showing a billboard featuring her face being unveiled, with the words: “New clue: Feb 10.”

She then followed it up with another video captioned: “Why are we all so chained… #FRIDAYTHE10TH.”

It shows a woman’s foot in a silver shoe, with a ball and chain strapped to her ankle.

As the video wraps up, a couple of bars of music can be heard.

Katy’s new single is thought to be called Chained To The Rhythm, so it looks like it is coming soon.

On Twitter, it seems the sneak peek just wasn’t enough for fans who are desperate for more.

I don't know what @katyperry is dropping on Friday, I feel like it's a disco ball but I'm so excited! — unknown (@Mari7choon) February 8, 2017

Only a couple of days to go!