Katie Price says she spent the night with Simon Cowell

Sunday, February 05, 2017 - 11:33 am

Katie Price has said that she spent the night in bed with Simon Cowell – but did not sleep with The X Factor boss.

The former glamour model, 38, said that the pair headed back to his London mansion after the Comedy Awards in 2003.

Katie, who was single at the time, told The Sun: “We kissed. I undressed and we got into bed. We had fun.”

Katie Price (Ian West/PA)
She said of their encounter: “I ran my fingers through his chest hair thinking, ‘This is the first time I’ve been in bed with a proper man’.”

The Loose Women panellist added: “I stayed the night with him and he got me a car home in the morning. We had fun but we did not have sex.”

She said: “It would have been nice to have a relationship but I don’t think he ever saw it that way.”

Katie Price and Simon Cowell in 2003 (Ian West/PA)
Katie said that the pair enjoyed a night getting drunk, with another friend, in 2012 when her relationship with Argentine model Leandro Penna was ending.

But she said that nothing happened with Simon and she did not cheat on ex-fiance Leandro, adding: “I have never cheated on anybody.”

Simon is now in a relationship with Lauren Silverman, the mother of his young son Eric.

A spokesman for Simon declined to comment.

