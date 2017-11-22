Kathryn Thomas grateful for 'overwhelming outpouring of love and support' since pregnancy announcement

Kathryn Thomas says she feels "very blessed" to be expecting her first child, writes Denise O’Donoghue.

She announced the news on social media last week and says she has been overwhlmed by the messages of support she and her partner, Padraig McLoughlin, made the announcement.

"Since I announced I'm pregnant, honestly, it has been such an overwhelming outpouring of love and support. People are almost more excited than I am. It's just been gorgeous," she told RTÉ.

"It was only a week ago I announced - I was trying to keep it quiet as long as I could.

A little announcement 🙊Excited to let you know myself & Padraig are adding to our little family. We're over the moon and I feel extremely blessed that I'm pregnant. Our next baby might not be as hairy or have a tail like these two but will be equally as cute 👶 Roll on Spring time 2018. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Kathryn (@kathrynthomasofficial) on Nov 10, 2017 at 10:07am PST

"Myself and Padraig were relishing in the news ourselves and getting used to it and letting all our friends and family know."

Kathryn, who is five months pregnant, says the couple received so many replies to the news that she has yet to start replying to the wellwishers.

"People are so good and so full of good will for you, that it has been overwhelming. I haven't even started replying on social media yet. That's my job for tonight I think but thankfully, we're very blessed. We feel extremely lucky.

"This is something we've wanted for a while, so I feel really blessed."

@image.ie #BWOTY17 my favourite night of the year.... bar Christmas Eve... Mrs Claus keeps that show on the road 🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄 wearing @ted_baker and @knightanddayjewellery A post shared by Kathryn (@kathrynthomasofficial) on Nov 20, 2017 at 12:48pm PST

Kathryn says she is delighted her eating habits haven't been affected by her pregnancy so far.

"I feel really lucky, I'm looking for wood to touch but I haven't been sick, I haven't gone off any food. which was typical of me - I was never going to go off my grub. Yes, thankfully all good and couldn't be happier."

Kathryn is in a healthy pregnancy fitness routine in the lead up to her due date next spring.

The presenter will be seven or eight months pregnant when Operation Transformation's 11th season airs in January.

The search for the Operation Transformation 2018 leaders is on and 19 potential candidates will be whittled down to five.