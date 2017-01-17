Katherine Heigl welcomes son over Christmas

Congratulations to Katherine Heigl, who is now a mum of three.

The former Grey’s Anatomy star gave birth just before Christmas to a baby boy called Joshua, according to People magazine, which says that Katherine’s rep confirmed the news.

Apparently, the 38-year-old actress and her husband Josh Kelley, 36, welcomed Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr on Tuesday December 20.

Katherine has had a son (Yui Mok/PA) He is a little brother for their daughters Adalaide and Naleigh.

When Katherine announced that she was expecting back in June last year, she said: “Naleigh and Adalaide could not be more excited to welcome their new sibling into the fold, and Josh and I are overflowing with joy and gratitude.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for us filled with hope, anticipation and hormones. Well, only I’m filled with hormones, but everyone in the family gets to enjoy them.”

For all you gestating ladies out there check out Those Heavenly Days for my "Pregnancy Favs...Thus Far" and get some tips and tricks for feeling more comfortable inside and out while growing a life! thoseheavenlydays.com A photo posted by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Sep 20, 2016 at 2:09pm PDT

Katherine, who has also been updating her lifestyle blog thoseheavenlydays.com about her growing family, wrote about being a biological mother for the first time.

She wrote: “We were considering adoption again, fostering, or pregnancy if possible.

“Seeing as I have never been pregnant and as my OB/GYN reminded me last year, I’m of advanced maternal age, I wasn’t sure pregnancy was even in the cards for us. Turns out it was very much in the cards!”