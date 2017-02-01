Kate McCann’s Missing People Choir to perform on Britain’s Got Talent

Kate McCann, mother of missing child Madeleine, is part of an effort by families of missing people to win Britain’s Got Talent.

The Missing People Choir, composed of friends and families who have experienced someone they love going missing, is to take part in the British TV show when it airs later this year.

Mrs McCann is an ambassador for the choir and other members include Peter Lawrence, whose daughter Claudia disappeared in 2009.

They performed for BGT judges in auditions at the weekend, singing original song ‘I Miss You’.

The song has lyrics by Peter Boxell, whose son Lee has been missing since 1988.

Song lyrics include the lines: “I never thought I’d be without you. I always thought you’d be here safe with me. Maybe tomorrow I’ll wake up to find you.”

According to the Daily Mail, the performance reduced judges to tears and the choir have been tipped as potential competition winners.

Mrs McCann did not sing with the choir during the auditions but may become more involved if they progress to the televised stages.

You can learn more about the choir at missingpeople.org.uk.