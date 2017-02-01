Kate Bosworth leads seriously stylish pre-Bafta party in London

It’s officially awards season, and that means there are plenty of stunning fashion statements being made on red carpets all over the place.

And the latest showbiz soiree to happen, the InStyle EE Bafta Rising Star party in London, offered up some brilliant looks that we can all appreciate.

Leading the charge at the glittering bash, held less than two weeks ahead of the Bafta ceremony, was Kate Bosworth, who mixed things up with a seriously stylish floral dress with a twist.

Kate Bosworth (Ian West/PA) The US actress and model’s pretty look was complete with an off-shoulder detail and a black bra-style top poking out from underneath.

She showed off her perfect pins and added inches with a pair of towering chunky black heels, finishing the look with a bold red lip.

While it’s fair to say Kate was paving the way for the other stars at the party at the capital’s Ivy Soho Brasserie, there were a number of other strong looks on the red carpet. Check out this lot of fashion winners.

Caroline Flack, for keeping it sharp and simple in a plunging black jumpsuit.

Caroline Flack (Ian West/PA) Clara Amfo, for using colour and a clever frontage to become a ray of sunshine on a grim February evening.

Clara Amfo (Ian West/PA) Ditto Samantha Barks, in a ravishing red midi-dress.

Samantha Barks (Ian West/PA) Millie Mackintosh, for being daring in sheer and satin and just about pulling off this tricky look.

Millie Mackintosh (Ian West/PA) Edith Bowman, for being super-cute in PJ-inspired clothing.

Edith Bowman (Ian West/PA) Emily Atack for absolutely nailing vintage glamour in a tea dress with chic written all over it (not literally).

Emily Atack (Ian West/PA) And a special shout-out to Sonya Cassidy for opting for a Princess Leia look, unashamedly, with aplomb.