Kate Beckinsale posts adorable message as daughter turns 18

Kate Beckinsale was in proud mummy mode as she posted a sweet message online to mark her daughter’s 18th birthday.

The Underworld actress shared a throwback baby photo of Lily – her daughter with her ex Michael Sheen – and wrote: “Nothing has been better in my life than being your mama.” Awww!

18 and now you're in the big girl shoes for real . I love you so much @lily_beckinsale . Nothing has been better in my life than being your mama . Happy happy happy birthday to my favourite, funniest best person in the world . Ps we will obviously get you better shoes those are hideous I don't know what I was thinking A photo posted by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Jan 31, 2017 at 4:43pm PST

Kate then posted pictures of both herself and Lily when they were little, with similar expressions on their faces.

It is comforting to know that the family " I am moments from throwing an elbow" face has been successfully passed down through the generations @kateandlily_ A photo posted by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Feb 1, 2017 at 1:55am PST

