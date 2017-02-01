Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Kate Beckinsale posts adorable message as daughter turns 18

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - 03:14 pm

Kate Beckinsale was in proud mummy mode as she posted a sweet message online to mark her daughter’s 18th birthday.

The Underworld actress shared a throwback baby photo of Lily – her daughter with her ex Michael Sheen – and wrote: “Nothing has been better in my life than being your mama.” Awww!

Kate wrote: “18 and now you’re in the big girl shoes for real. I love you so much @lily_beckinsale.

“Nothing has been better in my life than being your mama.

“Happy happy happy birthday to my favourite, funniest best person in the world.”

And she joked: “Ps we will obviously get you better shoes those are hideous I don’t know what I was thinking.”

Kate then posted pictures of both herself and Lily when they were little, with similar expressions on their faces.

She wrote: “It is comforting to know that the family ‘I am moments from throwing an elbow’ face has been successfully passed down through the generations @kateandlily.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz World, Kate Beckinsale, Lily Beckinsale, Michael Sheen,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Here’s the star of tomorrow night’s First Dates and some of you may already know him

Kate McCann’s Missing People Choir to perform on Britain’s Got Talent

Nicole Kidman tipped for a role in Aquaman film

Corrie's Rob Mallard thanks fans for kindness after talking about his sexuality


Lifestyle

Theatre review: Autumn Royal, Everyman, Cork 3/5

Vintage male: This is how every man over 50 should aim to look

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 