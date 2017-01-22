Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Kate Beckinsale is picture perfect at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 08:47 pm

Kate Beckinsale dazzled on the red carpet at the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards.

The British beauty shrugged off the cold, arriving at the event in an elegant white dress with cape sleeves and a black belt. Her monochromatic look was finished off with strappy black heels and sparkling earrings.

Kate, who is up for two acting gongs at the awards for her movie Love & Friendship, wore her brunette locks in gentle waves over her shoulders.

Kate Beckinsale (John Stillwell/PA)
She wasn’t the only one favouring black and white on the carpet, with Kristina Rihanoff also opting for a monochrome gown.

Kristina Rihanoff (John Stillwell/PA)
Isabelle Huppert kept things simple in basic black, wearing a long-sleeved dress and some rather sensible looking shoes.

Isabelle Huppert (John Stillwell/PA)
Naomie Harris wore a simple black dress with a row of buttoms on the top, but added a splash of colour with her pink shoes.

Naomie Harris ( John Stillwell/PA)

