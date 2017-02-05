Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Kate Beckinsale has brilliant response when fan mistakes her for Sarah Silverman's mum

Sunday, February 05, 2017 - 05:31 pm

Kate Beckinsale showed off her sense of humour yet again when a fan mistakenly thought Sarah Silverman was her DAUGHTER.

Actress Kate posted a picture on Instagram of her out with some friends, including comedian Sarah, who is now dating Kate’s ex-husband Michael Sheen.

Feels upon feels upon feels ❤️❤️❤️❤️

A photo posted by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on

One fan clearly thought there was a similarity between the two ladies, and asked if Kate, 43, was 46-year-old Sarah’s mum.

“That sarah is your daughter? pretty like you@katebeckinsale,” said the follower.

Oops!

But Kate clearly saw the funny side, quipping back: “Granddaughter. We are very proud of her.”

Sarah Silverman and Michael Sheen (Ian West/PA)
Sarah has been dating Michael for more than two years and the US star is very close to Kate.

Kate and Michael are parents to 18-year-old daughter Lily.

