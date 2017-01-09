Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Kate Beckinsale has a laugh about her 'armpit sniffing' photo

Monday, January 09, 2017

Kate Beckinsale has poked fun at a sultry snap of herself – saying she looks like she’s trying to sniff her armpit.

The British actress – who frequently shows off her sense of humour on her social networking sites – posted a picture of herself clad in a skimpy white bandeau.

She has her hands in her hair and her head twisted to the side, so she captioned the shot: “It’s Monday morning . Sniff your armpit and then try to twist your own head off who’s with me@shape.”

It's Monday morning . Sniff your armpit and then try to twist your own head off who's with me @shape

A photo posted by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on

Kate recently posted a video clip showing her posing for the Shape shoot, and had a bit of a joke about her position.

She captioned the video: “BTS of my @Shape magazine Jan/Feb 2017 cover. Pick it up on newsstands Jan 3 to find out how @gunnarfitness got me ready for @underworldmovie and for awkwardly standing about in my underpants in front of a Frenchman…”

