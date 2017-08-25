Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Kasabian announce Dublin date

Friday, August 25, 2017 - 12:45 pm

Kasabian have announced a must see 3Arena show on 28 November as part of a UK and Ireland arena tour, ensuring they make this year their best ever.

Not only that, the incendiary punk duo Slaves are special guests.

Since releasing their glorious number one album ‘For Crying Out Loud’, Kasabian have been making festival history everywhere they’ve played this summer throughout Europe, effortlessly proving why they are one of the world’s very best live acts every time they step onstage.

    November

    Fri 24 Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

    Sat 25 Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

    Sun 26 Aberdeen, BHGE Arena

    Tues 28 DUBLIN, 3Arena

    Thurs 30 Manchester, Arena

    December

    Fri 1 London, The O2

    Sat 2 London, The O2

    Mon 4 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

    Tues 5 Liverpool, Echo Arena

    Thurs 7 Leeds, First District Arena

    Fri 8 Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena

    Sat 9 Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena

Armed with a back catalogue brimming with classic singles and with a history of headlining the world’s biggest stages and festivals, these shows promise to be THE live highlight of the year.

Tickets go on sale at 9.30am this Thursday 31 August from Ticketmaster and will set you back €49.50.


