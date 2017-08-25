Kasabian announce Dublin date

Kasabian have announced a must see 3Arena show on 28 November as part of a UK and Ireland arena tour, ensuring they make this year their best ever.
Not only that, the incendiary punk duo Slaves are special guests.
Since releasing their glorious number one album ‘For Crying Out Loud’, Kasabian have been making festival history everywhere they’ve played this summer throughout Europe, effortlessly proving why they are one of the world’s very best live acts every time they step onstage.
November
Fri 24 Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena
Sat 25 Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
Sun 26 Aberdeen, BHGE Arena
Thurs 30 Manchester, Arena
December
Fri 1 London, The O2
Sat 2 London, The O2
Mon 4 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
Tues 5 Liverpool, Echo Arena
Thurs 7 Leeds, First District Arena
Fri 8 Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena
Sat 9 Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena
Armed with a back catalogue brimming with classic singles and with a history of headlining the world’s biggest stages and festivals, these shows promise to be THE live highlight of the year.
Tickets go on sale at 9.30am this Thursday 31 August from Ticketmaster and will set you back €49.50.