Karen Clifton questioned over Will Young's Strictly exit

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 04:38 pm

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Clifton has faced a grilling from Piers Morgan about the shock exit of her celebrity partner, and said she “had to put a tough face on it”.

The professional dancer was matched with singer Will Young in the latest series of the BBC One contest, but despite promising early performances he quit the programme four weeks in, citing personal reasons.

Karen appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday with 2016 series winner Ore Oduba, with whom she will dance on the show’s tour as his usual partner Joanne Clifton is unavailable.

Piers asked: “Did we ever find out what happened?”

Karen said: “I had to put a tough face on that one, I’m not going to lie. I mean, he had his reasons. I’m still not 100% sure why.”

Piers continued: “It seemed like a ridiculous reason (for quitting). You don’t know?”

Ore said: “It was a surprise to all of us.”

Piers added: “I think it was pretty poor.”

Will issued a statement at the time of his exit saying: “Unfortunately, I am leaving the show for personal reasons. I leave with joy in my heart that I have been able to take part in one of the most loved shows on British television.”

