Kanye West deletes his Trump support tweets

Kanye West has deleted all of his tweets about Donald Trump that seemed to show his support for the new US president.

The rapper’s tweets about Trump were generally positive, but it has been suggested that his purge of all mention of the controversial leader is due to his disagreement with the decisions Trump has made during his first two weeks in office.

According to TMZ, Kanye is said to have changed his opinion of the president after he brought in a travel ban targeting people from seven countries that have largely Muslim populations.

Kanye has erased his support for Trump from Twitter (PA) Following the election last year, Kanye had met Trump and tweeted about it, writing: “I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future president if we truly want change.”

He also tweeted: “I wanted to meet with Trump today to discuss multicultural issues.

“These issues included bullying, supporting teachers, modernising curriculums, and violence in Chicago.”

Kanye West deletes all of his Trump-related tweets https://t.co/FzpWLHJ2QQ pic.twitter.com/bbdXB3jlWZ — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) February 6, 2017

During a concert in November, Kanye had also spoken to the crowd about his support for Trump, which led to many of his fans booing and throwing things at him.

He said: “I told you I didn’t vote right, but I didn’t tell you if I would’ve voted I would’ve voted on Trump.”

The star added: “I hate the fact that because I’m a celebrity everybody told me not to say I loved the debates. I loved his approach.”

Trump had previously met with Kanye (Stefan Rousseau/PA) Kanye also told his fans to stop focusing on racism: “This world is racist, okay. Let’s stop being distracted to focus on that as much. It’s just a f****** fact. We are in a racist country – period.

“That don’t mean that I don’t think that black lives matter. That don’t mean that I don’t believe in women’s rights. That don’t mean believe I don’t believe in these things because that is the guy I would’ve voted for.”

Kanye has said on a number of occasions that he plans to run for president in 2020, but after meeting Trump had tweeted #2024.

In January, Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian, showed her support for the women’s marches that took place in protest at Trump.