Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Kanye shares family photo amid divorce rumours

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 09:28 am

Kanye West shared a family photograph on Tuesday amid rumours that he and wife Kim Kardashian are to split.

The musician and designer captioned the picture with “Happy Holidays” as he was joined by Kim and children North and Saint.

Earlier this month rumours began circulating that the pair were set to split after Kanye was released from hospital, where he was treated for “temporary psychosis due to sleep deprivation and dehydration”.

Reality TV star Kim, 36 – who suffered her own drama earlier this year when she was tied up by armed robbers in Paris – was reported to “want a divorce”.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian (Andy Kropa AP/PA Images)
But Jonathan Cheban, who appeared in Keeping Up With The Kardashians and Celebrity Big Brother, told E! News he had spoken to the couple and that the reports were “hysterical”.

“It’s so funny to me because it’s so not true,” he said.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Kanye, Kanye West, Kim, Kim Kardashian,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

This tribute to Carrie Fisher from her dog's Twitter account is possibly the most moving of all

JJ Abrams: How unfair to lose Carrie Fisher

9 of the best #IceCreamGate jokes that let you laugh at the ridiculousness of it all

Lauren Goodger teases fans by posting sonogram online


Lifestyle

Will legal trade of horns save or eradicate rhino population?

The biggest television moments of 2016

MAKING CENTS: Winter sales a summer holiday for Irish families

Dealing with bereavement through-out the holidays

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 24, 2016

    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 16
    • 40
    • 42
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 