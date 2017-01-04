Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Justin Timberlake shows off his impressive basketball skills

Wednesday, January 04, 2017 - 12:35 pm

Justin Timberlake might just have another career option if he decides to hang up his mic – basketball.

Mr SexyBack has shared two videos of himself on court, and his hoop skills are seriously impressive.

The first shows Justin, who has been into the sport for years, throwing the ball into the hoop from quite a distance.

Still got that range... Grizz took the L. All good though... bounce back!!!

A video posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

He wrote: “Still got that range… Grizz took the L. All good though… bounce back!!!”

Proving he’s still got it at 35, the star repeats the shot in the next clip.

He joked: “And just in case y’all thought it was a fluke…”

And just in case y'all thought it was a fluke...

A video posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

Wow!

