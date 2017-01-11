Justin Bieber's custom-made Ferrari 458 up for auction

A Ferrari custom-built for Justin Bieber is on the auction block.

Barrett-Jackson auctions has listed what it calls a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to purchase Justin’s 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia F1.

The car was modified for Justin by famed car outfitter West Coast Customs.

The listing touts a “factory custom interior created to Justin’s specifications”.

(Yui Mok/PA) The Ferrari isn’t without its flaws, however. Barrett-Jackson notes that a vehicle damage report shows it was involved in a rear-end collision at one point.

The car is up for auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, but potential buyers can submit bids online. The listing showed no bids placed as of early Wednesday morning.