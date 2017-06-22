Justin Bieber was at this Maynooth restaurant so often that they named a wrap after him

If you havn’t heard by now, Justin Bieber has been on our shores for the last few days and while here he has made a few pit stops.

The star, who is reportedly stayed at Kildare’s Carton House, was spotted playing basketball in Terenure, Dublin and lunching in Picaderos in Maynooth.

V cool @justinbieber just hanging out in Maynooth 💕 I have become a complete JB convert pic.twitter.com/86WTat6ipm — Nikki Hayes (@nikkihayes) June 20, 2017

Turns out he loved the Italian restaurant so much that he’s returned, not once but twice.

That's three times in total (for those of you counting).





Chatting to Kathryn Thomas on the Ray D’Arcy show on Tuesday, restaurant owner, Liz Cascella chatted openly about the crazy experience.

But just as she hung up from the show, the Biebs walked in again and said, “‘Hi guys, I’ll just have what I had yesterday’”.

Which was a chicken tequila wrap with nachos, a tuna melt and an iced coffee.

Then earlier today, post his RDS gig, Justin rang in another order on his way to Dublin airport.

Liz popped back on the radio today to update Kathryn on the going ons.

The restaurant was a bit busier this time and she explained that people did approach him this time around, which he politely said, “No, I’m gonna eat guys”.

She then revealed that they have now named the wrap the ‘Despacito’ and his entire order will be forever known as the ‘Bieber Lunch Special’.



