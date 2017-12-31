Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Justin Bieber selling painting of the cross for charity

Sunday, December 31, 2017 - 06:26 pm

Justin Bieber has painted a religious picture to raise money for charity.

The pop heartthrob’s painting, entitled Calvary, features a cross against a backdrop of storm clouds.

Bieber, 23, said he is selling it in aid of the wildfires in California, although he did not specify whether the proceeds would go to those affected or towards rebuilding work.

The star posted a picture of his artwork on Instagram and wrote: “Selling this painting I did called ‘Calvary’.

“ALL PROCEEDS GO TO WILDFIRES IN CA.”

The Thomas wildfire, which started in December, is the largest in California’s modern recorded history. It has burned more than 700 homes in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.


KEYWORDS

EntertainmentMusicUKShowbizBieberUKJustin Bieber

More in this Section

The year in music: 2017’s biggest stories from the world of music

Victoria Beckham shares pride over daughter Harper’s ‘personal best’

Fans outraged as Adam Thomas panto finale axed at the last minute

Archie Panjabi hopes Next Of Kin drama will spur debate on radicalisation


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey looks ahead to 2018

Meet Ireland's famous faces taking part in Celebrity Home of the Year

Maia Dunphy is ready to Rumba on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

'Real-world stuff seeps in' to Black Mirror, says co-creator Charlie Brooker

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 30, 2017

    • 2
    • 8
    • 14
    • 18
    • 39
    • 44
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »