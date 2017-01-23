Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Justin Bieber jumps behind the drums at Hollywood nightspot

Monday, January 23, 2017 - 08:43 pm

Justin Bieber returned to his roots by giving an impromptu free performance on the drums at a Hollywood club.

The pop heartthrob was chilling out at the Peppermint Club, when he jumped on stage and stepped behind the drums.

Dressed causally in jeans and a beanie, Justin then gave a surprise show for the stunned club-goers.

It isn’t the first time Justin, 22, has surprised people with a show lately.

In November, he tickled the ivories in an unplanned performance at a piano bar in Toronto.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Music, Showbiz World, Justin Bieber,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

La La Land expected to lead the pack of Oscar nominations

Rapper Soulja Boy to face Los Angeles court on firearms charges

Diane Kruger and Kirsten Dunst win in the style stakes at Dior show in Paris

Pete Tong's Classic House on course to take number one album spot


Lifestyle

It's been a long and winding road for music group Fairport Convention

We’ll have to shout ‘stop’ to non-bio plastics, or else...

The Big Book of Happiness is here

Smartphones have ushered in a golden age of personal eccentricity

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 