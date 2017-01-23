Justin Bieber jumps behind the drums at Hollywood nightspot

Justin Bieber returned to his roots by giving an impromptu free performance on the drums at a Hollywood club.

The pop heartthrob was chilling out at the Peppermint Club, when he jumped on stage and stepped behind the drums.

[January 21]: (More) Fan taken photos of Justin at The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, CA. #Beliebers #BestFanArmy #iHeartAwards pic.twitter.com/KmyhwCUKPV — Justin Bieber Update (@NothingLikeMyJB) January 22, 2017

Dressed causally in jeans and a beanie, Justin then gave a surprise show for the stunned club-goers.

Another video of Justin drumming at The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, CA. (Jan 21) pic.twitter.com/2nTX7CMOVM — Bieber-news.com (@yourbiebernews) January 21, 2017

It isn’t the first time Justin, 22, has surprised people with a show lately.

In November, he tickled the ivories in an unplanned performance at a piano bar in Toronto.