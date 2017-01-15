Julia Bradbury tells of battle with depression

Former Countryfile star Julia Bradbury has spoken about her battle with depression.

The TV presenter, 46, said she turned to a psychologist for help after struggles in her professional and personal life when she was in her 30s.

(Yui Mok/PA) She told the Sunday Mirror: “Things came to a head. I was dealing with a stressful work relationship.

“There was a battle of wills going on and a romantic relationship that wasn’t going very well. Also I had been diagnosed with endometriosis, which affected my moods. It all got on top of me.”

(Ian West/PA) The mother-of-three said she hopes sharing her experiences will help other people, adding: “Everyone has bad times. My own experience with depression was serious enough for me to go to my doctor and ask for a referral.

“I went to see a psychologist for a few months and he was really good. It did help to talk to someone neutral.

“Sometimes you want to talk to someone outside your family who isn’t even a friend because you don’t want to be judged.

(Doug Peters/PA) “I was still functioning but the counselling gave me support. It got me back on track.”

Bradbury, who presents ITV’s Britain’s Best Walks, is now preparing to launch a campaign for the mental health charity MQ, calling for more research.