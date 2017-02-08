Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Judy Garland's ex-husband claims actress was groped on Wizard Of Oz

Wednesday, February 08, 2017 - 09:43 am

Judy Garland’s former husband has claimed the actress was molested by some of the actors who played the Munchkins on The Wizard Of Oz.

Sid Luft apparently made the allegation in an unfinished book he started writing before his death in 2005, which has now been published as Judy And I: My Life With Judy Garland.

Judy Garland in The Wizard Of Oz (Tophams/PA)
According to The Sun, he claimed the actors “would make Judy’s life miserable on set by putting their hands under her dress”.

“The men were 40 or more years old,” added Luft, who was married to the actress from 1952 to 1965.

Judy was 16 when she made the classic film, which was released in 1939.

The actress died in 1969, aged 47.

