Judge orders Robin Thicke to stay away from ex-wife

A judge has ordered Robin Thicke to stay away from his ex-wife, actress Paula Patton, and only have monitored visits with his six-year-old son.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Colin Leis issued the temporary restraining order on Thursday after Patton accused the singer of physically abusing her during their marriage, which ended in March 2015.

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton (Jordan Strauss/Invision) She also said the Blurred Lines singer has traumatised her and her son by demanding visitation and refusing to leave her mother’s home last week.

Thicke’s lawyer, Larry Ginsberg, wrote in a court filing opposing the restraining order that there was no basis to issue it. Emails to Ginsberg and Thicke’s publicist were not returned on Thursday afternoon.

Ginsberg wrote in a court filing that Thicke is seeking sole custody and accuses Patton of manipulating their son.