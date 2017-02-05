Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Josie Gibson is first star to exit The Jump

Sunday, February 05, 2017 - 09:51 pm

Josie Gibson has become the first celebrity to leave winter sports show The Jump after nerves apparently prevented her from tackling the final challenge.

The former Big Brother winner was one of the contestants who had to take on the feared ski jump in a bid to hang onto their place on the Channel 4 show.

Josie, 32, was seen lining up for her turn but then shook her head and stepped aside, registering a “no jump” and effectively eliminating herself from the competition.

The Jump (Steve Brown/Channel 4/Press Association Images)
The first episode of the 2017 series saw the 14 contestants – including Britain’s most decorated Olympian Sir Bradley Wiggins, rugby players Gareth Thomas and Jason Robinson and model Caprice – competing against each other in the parallel slalom.

The loser in each pairing faced the jump.

Bradley got the debut episode off to a cheeky start when he swore within the first few minutes.

The Tour De France winner was asked by host Davina McCall why he had signed up for the series and joked: “To piss the Daily Mail off.”

Davina quickly apologised to viewers saying: “We’re not allowed to say that word at this time of the evening.”

Sir Bradley Wiggins (Channel 4)
The other remaining contestants are footballer Robbie Fowler, gymnast Louis Smith, Taekwondo champion Jade Jones, paralympic medallist Kadeena Cox, reality stars Spencer Matthews and Lydia Bright, comedian Mark Dolan, model Amy Willerton and TV presenter Emma Parker-Bowles.

Amy joined the line-up to replace model Vogue Williams, after she fell during training for ski cross.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Amy Willerton, Big Brother, Bradley Wiggins, Davina McCall, Emma Parker Bowles, Gareth Thomas, Jade Jones, Jason Robinson, Josie Gibson, Kadeena Cox, Lydia Bright, Mark Dolan, Robbie Fowler, Spencer Matthews, The Jump, Vogue Williams,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Watch as Mariah Carey burns her wedding dress

Viewers miffed as Josie Gibson refuses to even try the jump

Taylor Swift's pre-Super Bowl show might be her only concert in 2017

Isn't it just a drop? The Jump viewers aren't convinced by the jump itself


Lifestyle

Design/life: Gráinne Weber, Architect

How Charlotte Tilbury created a make up empire

The fit foodie: Green smoothies, roasted kale and cous-cous salad

A visit to Lapland is hard to beat as the ultimate family trip

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 