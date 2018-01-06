Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Josh Widdicombe takes on an extra Saturday job as radio stand-in

Saturday, January 06, 2018 - 10:08 pm

Comedian Josh Widdicombe was faced with an extra job on Saturday as he stood in for stranded Radio X presenter John Robins.

Robins missed out on his regular slot alongside Elis James this weekend after a cancelled flight left him stuck in New York with James Acaster, Ed Gamble and Lloyd Langford.

But fans were not overly upset by the visit from the Josh star, with one listener commenting over Twitter: “These duo together are just Brillant.”

Another even tipped Widdicombe for a permanent position, posting: “Just turned off Rogue One to listen to you guys! #GetRobinsHome #GiveJoshHisOwnShow.”

Ahead of the show, Robins told fans that he would have to spend an extra four days in the snowy city, tweeting: “We have an AirBNB! Gonna have to stay an extra four days which is playing merry hell with my strict budget / liver. Thanks for the many messages #GetRobinsHome.

https://twitter.com/nomadicrevery/status/949307973469425664”

But he was not forgotten by his colleagues back home and was able to chat on the show over the phone.

In the meantime, Widdicombe was put through his paces as he took part in show games Taste-Ticking and Wiki-Races.


