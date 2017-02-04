Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Josh Gad's A Dog's Purpose cleared of animal cruelty allegations

Saturday, February 04, 2017 - 10:52 pm

Dennis Quaid and Josh Gad’s new dog-centred film has been cleared by an animal protection society of any wrongdoing.

The American Humane organisation said a third-party investigation prompted by leaked video from the set of A Dog’s Purpose found no animal injuries occurred during those scenes.

The investigation followed release of the video that appeared to show a frightened German shepherd being forced into churning water.

Josh features as the voice of the dog (Brian Lawless/PA)
American Humane said that an independent animal-cruelty expert concluded that preventative safety measures were in place. The group also said that the leaked video was deliberately edited to mislead the public.

American Humane, which had an animal safety representative on the set, did say the dog’s signs of stress should have been recognised earlier.

A Dog’s Purpose, starring Dennis and featuring the voice of Josh, opened in second place at the US box office last weekend.

