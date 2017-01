Jonathan Rhys Meyers welcomes baby boy called Wolf?

Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers has become a father, according to reports, and named his baby son Wolf.

The Irish actor and his fiancΓ©e, Mara Lane, had their first child on December 15, E! News reports.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers (Yui Mok/PA) Mara has been sharing pregnancy photos on social media since news emerged in September.

The couple got engaged in December 2014, the same year they started dating.

#IncomingPackage best present. #ThankYouLord πŸ™πŸ»πŸ™ŒπŸ»πŸ˜‡ #SantaBelly πŸ™ŠπŸ˜‚ A photo posted by Mara &Toca Lane Rhys Meyers (@thelionandthelambchop) on Dec 11, 2016 at 9:12pm PST

Jonathan has battled alcoholism in the past, and sparked concerns for his wellbeing in 2015 when he was photographed in London looking dishevelled and drinking from a bottle of vodka.

A publicist for the Tudors star has been approached for comment.