Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Jonathan Rhys Meyers welcomes baby boy called Wolf?

Thursday, January 05, 2017 - 11:50 am

Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers has become a father, according to reports, and named his baby son Wolf.

The Irish actor and his fiancée, Mara Lane, had their first child on December 15, E! News reports.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers (Yui Mok/PA)
Mara has been sharing pregnancy photos on social media since news emerged in September.

The couple got engaged in December 2014, the same year they started dating.

#IncomingPackage best present. #ThankYouLord 🙏🏻🙌🏻😇 #SantaBelly 🙊😂

A photo posted by Mara &Toca Lane Rhys Meyers (@thelionandthelambchop) on

Jonathan has battled alcoholism in the past, and sparked concerns for his wellbeing in 2015 when he was photographed in London looking dishevelled and drinking from a bottle of vodka.

A publicist for the Tudors star has been approached for comment.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Jonathan Rhys Meyers,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Spider-Man Tom Holland shortlisted for Rising Star Bafta

'Cancer slayer' Shannen Doherty shares dancing video

Manchester By The Sea scoops four prizes at New York movie awards night

From Strictly to Loose Women: Ed Balls to appear as male panellist


Lifestyle

Indoor spin class will make you feel like you're cycling around the great outdoors

This man learned to bounce away the bulge at a Dublin fitness class

La La Land is dancing to Oscar success

Ireland's successful local food heroes continue to work hard to grow their businesses

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 19
    • 21
    • 43
    • 44
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 