Jon Voight: God answered our prayers with Donald Trump election

Actor Jon Voight has described Donald Trump’s election as “God answering prayers”.

A fierce Trump supporter, Jon spoke to a crowd gathered for the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration at Washington’s Lincoln Memorial on the eve of the incoming president’s official inauguration.

The concert featured headline acts from rock band 3 Doors Down, as well as country stars Lee Greenwood and Toby Keith.

Fresh from his recent role in Fantastic Beasts And Where to Find Them, Jon said: “God answered all our prayers.

“We have all been witness to a barrage of propaganda that left us all breathless with anticipation, not knowing if God could reverse all the negative lies against Mr Trump, whose only desire was to make America great again.

“President Lincoln, who sits here with us, I’m sure is smiling knowing America will be saved by an honest and good man who will work for all the people, no matter their creed or colour.”

The scene of the concert (David J Phillip/AP) Addressing the crowd himself, Trump said: “We’re going to unify our country. We’re going to make American great for all our people.

“On the campaign I called it ‘the forgotten man and the forgotten woman’. You’re not forgotten any more.

“We’re going to do things that haven’t been done for our country for many, many decades. It’s going to change.”

He had reportedly struggled to attract famous names to take part in the concert, while Broadway star Jennifer Holliday pulled out of the gig citing concerns raised by fans from the LGBT community.