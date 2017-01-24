Johnny Depp's daughter Lily-Rose steals the show at Chanel event

Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp cemented her spot in the modelling industry as she graced the catwalk during the finale of the Chanel show at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris.

The 17-year-old – who is carving out a career of her own as a model and actress – wore creative director Karl Lagerfeld’s most ostentatious design of the collection, a powder pink, heavily ruffled bridal gown.

Lily-Rose Depp (Francois Mori/AP) Karl joined his young muse on the catwalk during the event, which also saw models-of-the-moment Kendall Jenner, 21, and Bella Hadid, 20, sport his couture designs.

Despite Kendall and Bella’s presence, Lily-Rose was the star of the show – having landed the coveted finale spot due to her affiliation with French fashion house Chanel.

Lily-Rose Depp and Karl Lagerfeld (Francois Mori/AP) Lily-Rose has walked the runway for Chanel in recent years, and has fronted two of its campaigns – including for its new fragrance Chanel No.5 L’Eau.

The rising star was supported at the fashion presentation by her mother, French model and actress Vanessa Paradis, also a Chanel ambassador.

Kendall Jenner (Thibault Camus/AP) Bella Hadid (Thibault Camus/AP) As well as her flourishing fashion career, Lily-Rose has a handful of acting credits under her belt and received a nomination for most promising actress at the Lumieres Awards, a French film awards, for her role in French musical drama The Dancer.

She also recently starred opposite Natalie Portman in Planetarium, a drama about two sisters who perform as supernatural mediums in 1930s France.