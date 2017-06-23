Johnny Depp apologises for Donald Trump assassination remarks

Johnny Depp has apologised for joking about assassinating US President Donald Trump during an appearance at Glastonbury Festival.

The Hollywood actor received a rock star welcome during the event on Thursday night at Cineramageddon – a drive-in cinema situated on the Somerset site.

He introduced his 2004 film The Libertine along with film director Julien Temple but began talking about religion and President Trump following questions from the 1,500-strong audience.

Johnny Depp at Glastonbury (Yui Mok/PA)

“I think he needs help and there are a lot of wonderful dark, dark places he could go,” Depp said, to cheers from the crowd.

“It’s just a question – I’m not insinuating anything.

“By the way, this is going to be in the press. It will be horrible.

(Yui Mok/PA)

“I like that you are all a part of it.

“When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?

“I want to qualify, I am not an actor. I lie for a living.

“However, it has been a while and maybe it is time.”

President Trump (Susan Walsh/AP)

In a statement issued to People magazine, Depp said: “I apologise for the bad joke I attempted last night in poor taste about President Trump.

“It did not come out as intended, and I intended no malice. I was only trying to amuse, not to harm anyone.”

He made a second appearance at the festival on Friday when he joined Kris Kristofferson for a live performance on the main Pyramid Stage.

Actor Johnny Depp pics up a guitar to join Kris Kristofferson on the Pyramid Stage @GlastoFest pic.twitter.com/wdOQNcInA0 — Francesca Gosling (@francgosling) June 23, 2017

The actor picked up a guitar as he unexpectedly strode onto the stage and played along to the US folk star’s hit Sunday Morning.

It marked an extra special moment for Kristofferson, who turned 81 on Thursday.

Kris Kristofferson performing on the Pyramid Stage (Yui Mok/PA)

Earlier today music legend Peter Hook led a minute’s silence on stage to remember those who lost their lives in the Manchester and London attacks, and Grenfell Tower fire.

The co-founder of Joy Division and New Order stood on the Pyramid Stage in front of thousands of people at 10.40am.

An aerial view of the Cineramageddon drive-in movie theatre area during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)

Thousands of revellers stood silent, with some waving flags – including those bearing images of the worker bee, a symbol of Manchester, and “We Love MCR”.

Hook’s daughter was at the Ariana Grande gig on May 22 and was taken to hospital, where she spent time on crutches after being trampled.

Later Elbow played an unannounced gig at The Park Stage – delighting thousands of fans with hits including The Bones of You.

The 7.30pm Friday slot had been marked as TBA in the festival line-up.