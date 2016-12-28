John Torode doing well after being hospitalised following riding accident

MasterChef judge John Torode has assured his fans he is doing well after being taken to hospital on Boxing Day.

He was treated in hospital on Monday after a “lucky escape”, his partner Lisa Faulkner said.

John, 51, revealed he “took a tumble” while riding and that a picture of him in a hospital bed shared by Lisa was in order to thank the medical professionals who had cared for him.

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode (Yui Mok PA Archive/PA Images) He wrote on Twitter on Wednesday: “Thank you all for your kind wishes. I really am OK but a massive thank you to St. Mary’s & the NHS for everything #stmaryshospitalpaddington.”

He added: “I really am OK everyone! Thank you, just took a tumble whilst out riding, & posted photo to thank the Docs, nurses and all at St Mary’s.”

Lisa’s original post – showing the TV chef on a ward at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, west London – had seen her praise the “lovely” medical staff.

While not revealing the cause of his injuries at the time, Lisa, 44, stated that John was “very bruised but doing well”.

John and Lisa have been in a relationship since 2012 after meeting in 2010, when the former Holby City actress won Celebrity MasterChef.