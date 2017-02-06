John Lithgow lands a role in Pitch Perfect 3

John Lithgow is set to star in the third Pitch Perfect film.
The 71-year-old actor – who is currently generating awards buzz for his performance as Winston Churchill in The Crown – has signed up for the movie but details of his part are still under wraps, reported Variety.
The movie is a sequel to the 2012 and 2015 films and will see star Anna Kendrick return as Beca Mitchell.
Rebel Wilson and Brittany Snow are also due to reprise their roles.
Pitch Perfect 3 is expected to be released later this year.