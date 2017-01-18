Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

John Legend and Carrie Underwood on the bill for the Grammys

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 03:45 pm

John Legend and Metallica are set to perform at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles next month.

Country music superstars Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban are also on the bill for the ceremony, one of the biggest nights in music.

The pair are both among the nominees themselves – Carrie’s Church Bells and Keith’s Blue Ain’t Your Color are nominated for best country solo performance.

Keith’s Ripcord is also up for best country album.

Metallica singer James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich are nominated for best rock song for Hardwired.

Additional acts will be named ahead of the show, which will be hosted by James Corden.

The Grammys take place on February 12.

